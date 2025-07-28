GREAT TEW, England — Eve Jobs, the daughter of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, married Harry Charles in a lavish ceremony in the picturesque Cotswolds on July 26, 2025. Preparations were in full swing as the couple arrived for their big day amidst a star-studded guest list and high-profile celebrations.

The four-day wedding festivities reportedly cost around £5 million ($6.7 million) and included guests such as Sir Elton John and former Vice President Kamala Harris. The celebrations kicked off with a pre-wedding dinner party at The Bull pub in nearby Charlbury. A royal guest appearance by Princess Beatrice was also anticipated.

With American party planner Stanlee Gatti at the helm, the wedding was described as being organized with “military precision.” Richard Simpson, a security source, noted that the village was under lockdown during the event to ensure privacy due to the high-profile attendees.

On the morning of the wedding, locals caught glimpses of the extravagant church decorations featuring hundreds of fresh red roses and ornate candles. Trucks delivered luxury catering supplies, as final touches were made to the church and the nearby Estelle Manor, the venue for the reception.

Despite intermittent showers throughout the day, estimates suggest the weather would clear in time for the ceremony expected to start at 5:30 p.m. local time. Guests including Kourtney Kardashian were spotted in the area, adding to the buzz surrounding the event.

Problems arose shortly before the ceremony when only two of the church’s eight bells would ring due to health and safety concerns, much to the disappointment of local residents eagerly awaiting the festive sounds.

As the clock ticked closer to the ceremony, guests began arriving, with the bride and groom opting for a discreet entry via a rear door to avoid photographers. This choice disappointed onlookers hoping to capture a glimpse of the couple.

John said, “It feels a bit uncharitable, but it’s their big day, and they have the right to do it their way.”

The church, dating back to before the Norman Conquest, provided a historic backdrop for the event, inviting interest not only for its architecture but also for its role in the union of two celebrated figures. With all eyes on the festivities, fans await the stunning images that the newlyweds will share.