Entertainment
Eve Jobs Marries Olympic Equestrian Harry Charles in Lavish Cotswolds Wedding
GREAT TEW, England — The wedding of Eve Jobs, the heir to the Apple fortune, and Harry Charles, a British Olympic equestrian, took place Saturday afternoon amid a backdrop of gray clouds that eventually gave way to sunshine. The couple exchanged vows at the medieval parish church of St. Michael and All Angels in Great Tew, Cotswolds.
Guests arrived in a flurry of Mercedes vans, reflecting the celebrity status of the couple. Among the attendees were Jennifer Gates, daughter of tech moguls Bill and Melinda Gates, celebrity chef Ruth Rogers, and show-jumping champion Jessica Springsteen, daughter of musician Bruce Springsteen.
Eve Jobs, 27, the youngest daughter of the late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, slinked into the nuptials through a secret entrance to avoid paparazzi. The bride is a Stanford graduate known for her equestrian pursuits and modeling career. Her groom, Harry Charles, 26, won a gold medal in show jumping at the Paris Olympics last year.
The couple, who got engaged in September 2024, hosted a lavish reception at Estelle Manor, a private members’ club and hotel booked exclusively for their guests. The estimated cost of the wedding reached £5 million, inclusive of a reported £1 million performance fee for Elton John.
Laurene Powell Jobs, the bride’s mother and a philanthropist, welcomed several high-profile guests, including former U.S. vice president Kamala Harris. The two have maintained a close friendship for over two decades.
Security surrounding the event was notably tight, with ex-military personnel stationed to monitor access to the church. Many locals reported seeing a considerable presence of American Secret Service agents in the area leading up to the wedding.
Despite the grandeur of the event, some locals expressed mixed feelings about the influx of celebrities. David Jenkins, a lifelong Charlbury resident, remarked on the rapid changes his town is experiencing, noting the increased security presence and celebrity attention.
Others, however, welcomed the attention. Natalie Walsh, a local healthcare worker, said, “It’s a perfect place to get married if you’re rich and you like horses.” The wedding festivities created a buzz in the small village, making it a focal point in the otherwise serene Cotswolds this weekend.
As guests celebrated, the historic village experienced both excitement and disruption, with familiar sounds of clinking glasses replacing the usual quiet charm.
