Evenepoel Dominates Time Trial, Van der Poel Loses Yellow Jersey

CAEN, France — In a stunning display at the Tour de France time trial on July 9, 2025, Remco Evenepoel claimed victory, while Mathieu van der Poel lost the coveted yellow jersey to Tadej Pogacar.

Van der Poel, who has held the yellow jersey since July 6, expressed low expectations for maintaining his lead. “It will be very difficult to hold onto the yellow for another day,” he stated after the podium ceremony. “I’m in the same seconds as Tadej and I think even a minute ahead of Remco won’t be enough,” he added.

During the time trial, which spanned 33 kilometers in Caen, Van der Poel clocked in at 16:46:00. Pogacar finished just a second behind, and Jonas Vingegaard followed eight seconds later. Evenepoel, who had previously showcased his extraordinary talent in the recent Dauphiné time trial, finished with a lead that indicated his readiness for the challenging course.

Reflecting on his earlier performances, Van der Poel recalled his surprise sixth place in the Dauphiné time trial where he finished 1:02 behind Evenepoel. “I bet Remco a few weeks ago I could finish within a minute of him. It was close, but not quite. I have more work to do,” he said with a laugh, noting that this was the first time he focused intently on his time trialing skills.

His team leader, Christoph Roodhooft, confirmed that strengthening Van der Poel’s time trial position was overdue. “It was time he invested in this area. It’s not that he can’t do it,” Roodhooft asserted.

In the 2021 Tour, Van der Poel famously held onto the yellow jersey after a time trial on Day 5, where he surprised critics with a fifth-place finish, crucially retaining his lead. However, the stakes felt high this time with strong competitors like Pogacar and Evenepoel vying for the top position.

As the Tour progresses, the battles between cycling’s elite promise thrilling contests ahead, especially with remnants of strategy and resilience shaping the outcomes. The stage is set for further competition as the riders prepare for more challenging routes.