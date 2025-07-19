Sports
Evenepoel Struggles Early in Tourmalet on Tour de France Stage 14
PAU, France — Remco Evenepoel faced a challenging start during the 14th stage of the Tour de France on July 19, 2025. Known for his strong performances, the Belgian cyclist struggled early on the iconic Tourmalet climb, prompting him to ride at his own pace as he let the leading group pass.
Just a few kilometers into the climb, Evenepoel showed visible frustration, gesturing towards the TV cameras before ultimately deciding to abandon the race. This defeat marks a significant moment in his Tour journey since he started the competition with high hopes.
The results for Stage 14 showcased other top cyclists, with Tadej Pogacar finishing first at a time of 45:45:51. Jonas Vingegaard and Evenepoel finished second and third, respectively, but were already trailing behind by over seven minutes.
A post-race interview highlighted Evenepoel’s experience and thoughts leading into the difficult terrain. He had earlier described his approach to the Tourmalet as nervous yet optimistic, recalling his previous success on the mountain.
However, the reality on the road proved tough as he struggled alongside the peloton. With over 4,950 meters of elevation on the stage, the physical demands of the race quickly became evident. Fellow cyclist Florian Lipowitz closely followed him, and the overall competition intensified.
Following Evenepoel, other riders also found themselves challenged, but Pogacar and Vingegaard managed to secure positions near the front, setting the pace for what remained of the race. As the day progressed, reports confirmed the growing separation between the various groups on the mountain, with multiple cyclists gearing up for the final challenges ahead.
As the race continues, Stage 14 will certainly remain a focal point in discussions regarding Evenepoel’s performance and the overall dynamics of this year’s Tour de France.
