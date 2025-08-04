Business
Evergy’s New Facilities Face $2.4 Billion Cost for Customers
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) – The construction of several new Evergy facilities in Missouri and Kansas has been approved, but customers may face a hefty $2.4 billion bill. On Wednesday, July 31, the Missouri Public Service Commission (PSC) granted regulatory approval for the construction of new electric generating plants.
According to Evergy, the approval allows for the development of three natural gas-fired plants: the Viola Generating Station in Sumner County, Kansas; the McNew Generating Station in Reno County, Kansas; and the Mullin Creek Generating Station in Nodaway County, Missouri. In addition, the PSC approved the Sky Solar Project in Wilson County, Kansas, and the Foxtrot Solar Energy Project in Jasper County, Missouri.
“Evergy is pleased the commission approved the agreement that allows us to proceed with the development of solar and natural gas plants that will serve our Missouri West customers,” a spokesperson for the utility told KCTV5. “When planning new generation, Evergy focuses on providing reliable energy sources that meet customers’ needs at the lowest cost. Solar plants have their highest output during peak energy times and natural gas plants can be controlled for availability when needed.”
However, advocates with the Sierra Club express concern regarding the PSC’s decision, as it may lead to customers being charged in advance for the facilities. If the plan goes through, Missouri customers could bear the $2.4 billion cost.
In March, Missouri passed a significant piece of legislation that, effective August 28, allows Evergy to build the facilities funded by the state, which would then be paid back through higher utility rates. “If Evergy’s application is approved as submitted, Missouri ratepayers will be on the hook for gas plants that are likely to be unprofitable, operate less than expected, and incur high maintenance costs or even premature failure due to excessive generator starts and cycling,” said Michael Goggin, Vice President at the Sierra Club.
Meanwhile, the PSC has previously approved another measure earlier in July.
