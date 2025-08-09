Sports
Everton Debuts at Hill Dickinson Stadium Against AS Roma
Liverpool, England – Everton Football Club is set to debut at the new Hill Dickinson Stadium on Saturday, August 9, 2025, in a friendly match against AS Roma. This marks a historic moment as the Blues play their first game at a venue that stands at the picturesque Bramley-Moore Dock on the Royal Blue Mersey.
Fans can look forward to seeing new signings including Thierno Barry and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall as they take the pitch. The match kicks off at 3:00 PM BST (10:00 AM ET / 7:00 AM PT), offering fans in the United States a chance to catch the game live on ESPN+.
At the helm, manager David Moyes is excited to showcase his squad after a mixed performance in the Premier League Summer Series in the U.S., where the team managed only a draw against Manchester United following earlier losses. Looking to build momentum, Moyes hopes to see a strong showing from his starters despite the busy schedule ahead.
This friendly represents a unique occasion as it will not only test the new stadium but also feature a clash between Everton and Roma for the first time. Both clubs are owned by The Friedkin Group, enhancing the importance of this match.
During the pre-match festivities, fans will also get to enjoy a legends game featuring former players from both clubs, providing an additional layer of excitement as both franchises celebrate their histories.
As Everton prepares to open this new chapter in their 147-year history, they aim for a positive result on home turf, providing a tantalizing glimpse of what lies ahead.
