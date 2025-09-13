Everton Eyes Jack Grealish Signing Amid Transfer Buzz

LIVERPOOL, England — Everton is optimistic about signing England winger Jack Grealish from Manchester City for less than £50 million, the fee previously agreed upon in his loan deal. The 30-year-old has been a focus for the Toffees as the January transfer window approaches.

Manchester United is also considering a transfer move for Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton. The 21-year-old England international is not only on United’s radar but also has attracted interest from Liverpool and Chelsea.

In another development, Chelsea attempted to acquire Ghanaian winger Mohammed Kudus, 25, before he moved to Tottenham. However, they could not reach an agreement with West Ham on a player-plus-cash deal.

Nottingham Forest has a structured deal for Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz, 27. If he plays 45 minutes in 15 Premier League matches this season, Forest will be obligated to pay £21.6 million for him.

Several clubs, including Liverpool and Manchester United, are monitoring Ajax‘s promising 17-year-old Jorthy Mokio, who has already earned caps for Belgium and can play both defensively and in midfield.

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund is eyeing a permanent deal for 20-year-old Argentine defender Aaron Anselmino, who is currently on loan from Chelsea, should he impress during his time there.

Manchester United’s 21-year-old winger Sam Mather is in negotiations for a permanent transfer to Turkish club Kayserispor.

In the transfer landscape, Chelsea, Everton, and Brighton recently inquired about Barcelona’s 18-year-old midfielder Marc Bernal.

Chelsea is also showing interest in signing 20-year-old Turkish striker Kenan Yildiz from Juventus, but they may need to meet a hefty fee of £86 million.

Fulham plans to sell midfielder Harry Wilson in January to avoid losing the 28-year-old Wales international on a free transfer next summer.

Additioanlly, Nottingham Forest’s chief football officer Ross Wilson will step down from his position to become Newcastle‘s third sporting director in just three years.