Sports
Everton Eyes Villarreal Striker Etta Eyong Ahead of Transfer Deadline
LIVERPOOL, England — Everton is reportedly targeting Etta Eyong, a Cameroonian striker from Villarreal, as part of its summer rebuild. The interest comes shortly after the club secured Thierno Barry in a £27 million deal.
Manager David Moyes expressed his ambition to bring in “9-10 new players” before the transfer window closes on September 1. So far, the Toffees have added Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Adam Aznou, and acquired Jack Grealish on loan from Manchester City. However, a recent 1-0 loss to Leeds United highlighted ongoing issues, particularly a lack of goal-scoring ability.
The 21-year-old Eyong caught attention last season after scoring 19 goals for the reserve team. His performance prompted Villarreal manager Marcelino to start him in the first match against Real Oviedo, where he scored immediately.
Reports from El Chiringuito suggest Everton has made contact regarding a transfer, but Villarreal’s management is hesitant to sell Eyong, who is seen as a vital player and is under contract until 2027.
If Eyong’s playtime dwindles, however, Villarreal might revisit that decision. Sources say a fee of around €5 million could entice them to negotiate. Barry, who made his debut during the loss at Leeds, may help facilitate the move due to his previous ties with Villarreal.
Fans communicate cautious optimism about the potential of an Eyong-Barry partnership, especially with Grealish contributing from the wings. With the window still open, Everton supporters hope for exciting signings that could revitalize the club’s attack.
As the new Hill Dickinson Stadium prepares for its first game against Brighton on August 24, the pressure is on Moyes to strengthen the squad and improve performance in front of the goal.
