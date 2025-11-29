Everton Hosts Struggling Newcastle in Premier League Clash

Liverpool, England — Everton aims to extend their unbeaten Premier League streak to four matches when they host Newcastle United at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Saturday, November 29, 2025. This match is critical for both teams for different reasons, with Everton hoping to break into European competition and Newcastle seeking their first away victory of the season.

The kick-off time is set for 12:30 p.m. ET. Live updates and highlights can be followed through PST’s live blog coverage. This match comes after an impressive defensive performance by Everton, who recently played with 10 men but still secured a win at Old Trafford against Manchester United.

Newcastle will be without goalkeeper Nick Pope, who suffered a groin injury during training, leaving Aaron Ramsdale to start in goal. The Magpies have struggled away from home this season, with only one victory in nine attempts, causing them to sit low in the Premier League standings. Their home performance has been strong, but their poor away record remains a significant concern.

Everton’s manager David Moyes expressed optimism about the team’s recent form, highlighted by their resilience in the last match. However, they are faced with the absence of key players, including Idrissa Gana Gueye due to suspension and Seamus Coleman due to injury. Despite these setbacks, Everton remains confident, particularly with Jordan Pickford in goal.

Newcastle’s struggles on the road are compounded by their recent performance, which saw them defeat Manchester City at home but lose against Marseille in the UEFA Champions League. Manager Eddie Howe acknowledged the challenges posed by away games and the need for improvement as they approach a crucial match against Everton.

This match marks the first meeting of the season between the two teams, with Everton having not won against Newcastle in their previous four encounters. However, the Toffees are eager to leverage their home advantage at Hill Dickinson Stadium. As the teams prepare to face off, both managers will expect their players to rise to the occasion and deliver a strong performance.

Kick-off is expected to attract significant attention from both fan bases. The competitive nature of this match is amplified with both teams in need of points for vastly different reasons.