News
No Evidence of Shooting at Boca Raton Town Center Mall
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Police responded to reports of gunfire at the Town Center at Boca Raton on Saturday afternoon, prompting a significant police presence at the popular shopping location. Witnesses claimed they heard what sounded like shots fired, causing panic as shoppers fled for safety.
However, investigators from the Boca Raton Police Department (BRPD) later confirmed that there was no evidence of a shooting. A police spokesperson stated, “It appears a physical altercation occurred in the food court area. Officers remain on scene investigating.”
During this investigation, authorities reported no injuries related to gunfire, and they assured the public that the situation was under control. Police are actively interviewing witnesses to gather more information on the incident. Shoppers were advised to avoid the area while the investigation continued.
Messages on social media from those in the mall indicated a chaotic scene. One Facebook user wrote, “Shooting at the Boca Raton Mall where my niece works please pray,” while another user on X noted, “Gun shot at Boca Raton Mall people are running in all directions.”
While the police have not disclosed any information about the individuals involved in the altercation, they are focused on understanding what led to the disturbance. BRPD is committed to ensuring safety in the area.
