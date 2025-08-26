Ewan McGregor Calls for Andor Season 3 Amid Praise for Series

Vancouver, Canada — Ewan McGregor, known for his role in the Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi, has expressed his hope for a third season of the hit series Andor. The show has been successful since it premiered on Disney+ in 2022.

Speaking at a Fan Expo in Canada, McGregor shared his admiration for Andor, which stars Diego Luna and recently released its second season in April 2025. The series has garnered critical acclaim from both fans and critics alike.

McGregor stated, “I got really excited. I was thinking, ‘I think I’m in this timeline. I think I could be in Season 3.’ I was super excited, and then I realized, ‘Oh no.’” He added a playful plea, saying, “Come on, Disney,” suggesting that there might be a way for him to join a potential storyline crossover.

Reflecting on his own viewing habits, McGregor said, “I always come to things later. It’s just the way I am. If everybody’s talking about something, I’m like, ‘Yeah, I’ll see that later.’” He noted that he watched Andor with his son and realized the show’s greatness, saying, “I thought it was great.”

However, the future of Andor remains uncertain, as creator Tony Gilroy has indicated that the series was meant to conclude after two seasons, aligning with the timeline of Rogue One.