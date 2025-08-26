Entertainment
Ewan McGregor Calls for Andor Season 3 Amid Praise for Series
Vancouver, Canada — Ewan McGregor, known for his role in the Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi, has expressed his hope for a third season of the hit series Andor. The show has been successful since it premiered on Disney+ in 2022.
Speaking at a Fan Expo in Canada, McGregor shared his admiration for Andor, which stars Diego Luna and recently released its second season in April 2025. The series has garnered critical acclaim from both fans and critics alike.
McGregor stated, “I got really excited. I was thinking, ‘I think I’m in this timeline. I think I could be in Season 3.’ I was super excited, and then I realized, ‘Oh no.’” He added a playful plea, saying, “Come on, Disney,” suggesting that there might be a way for him to join a potential storyline crossover.
Reflecting on his own viewing habits, McGregor said, “I always come to things later. It’s just the way I am. If everybody’s talking about something, I’m like, ‘Yeah, I’ll see that later.’” He noted that he watched Andor with his son and realized the show’s greatness, saying, “I thought it was great.”
However, the future of Andor remains uncertain, as creator Tony Gilroy has indicated that the series was meant to conclude after two seasons, aligning with the timeline of Rogue One.
Recent Posts
- Beşiktaş Hosts Lausanne in Crucial UEFA Playoff Match Tonight
- 35 Years Since Deadly F5 Tornado Struck Illinois Towns
- Beloved Radio Host Gary Burbank Dies at 84 After Illness
- Sloane Stephens Launches Haircare Collection with Doc & Glo
- Lola Tung and Nico Parker Lead in Osgood Perkins’ ‘The Young People’
- Mensik Faces Blanchet at US Open 2025: Game Predictions
- WVU Football Predictions: A Rocky Road Ahead
- Cardi B Leaves Courtroom Amid Ongoing Legal Battle
- Kairat Almaty Makes History in Champions League Debut
- Astrological Insights for August 28, 2025: Love, Work, and Health
- Nagelsmann Urges Players to Secure Time Ahead of World Cup
- Wilson Launches New Tennis Racket at U.S. Open
- Newark Airport Ground Stop Due to Air Traffic Control Issues
- Filming Begins for Star Wars: Starfighter with Major Cast Revealed
- ESPN Welcomes Former NFL Stars to Get Up Team This Football Season
- ESPN Shakes Up NBA Finals Team, Demotes Doris Burke
- Mark Teixeira Launches Congressional Campaign in Texas
- DPG Media’s Web Application Firewall Blocks User Requests
- Adam Walton Faces Coleman Wong in US Open Second Round
- Alabama Faces Challenges Ahead of Game Against Florida State