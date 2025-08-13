Ewan McGregor Clarifies Obi-Wan Return Rumors at Fan Expo Boston

BOSTON, MA — Ewan McGregor, known for his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi, has clarified that he is not returning to the character in the upcoming series Ahsoka. The rumors began over the weekend after a quote from McGregor was misinterpreted during his appearance at Fan Expo Boston 2025.

During the event, McGregor expressed his enjoyment of the Ahsoka series, partly due to its connection to his wife, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, who portrays Hera Syndulla. “Well, I like watching my wife, you know, so I really enjoyed Ahsoka. I thought that was brilliantly done,” he stated. The misunderstanding stemmed from fans mishearing his comments, prompting speculation about his involvement in the series.

Following the event, several media outlets reported on the misinterpreted comments. Lucasfilm contacted these outlets to set the record straight, confirming that McGregor would not be appearing in Ahsoka. McGregor continued his response, sharing humorous anecdotes about video calls with Winstead while she was filming. “I remember hearing him saying, ‘They’re going too fast. Slightly over-crank the camera.’ So they over-cranked the camera to make it slightly slower because me and Ray were so fast doing this fight. He was worried that people wouldn’t believe it,” he explained.

Fans hoping to see McGregor reprise his role will have to wait, as there has been no news of a second season for the Obi-Wan Kenobi series. For now, Lucasfilm appears to be focusing on other projects, with the next Star Wars film slated for release on May 22, 2026.