Ewan McGregor Honored with Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Star Wars and Trainspotting actor Ewan McGregor expressed his deep appreciation after being honored with a star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame. The 53-year-old Scottish actor, renowned for portraying Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Star Wars prequel trilogy, was particularly moved as his star was placed near that of the original Princess Leia, actress Carrie Fisher.

McGregor’s induction was marked by a speech from fellow Star Wars actor Hayden Christensen, who portrayed Anakin Skywalker. Christensen praised McGregor as “the best Jedi master anyone could’ve asked for” and described him as “the coolest man on the planet.”

Expressing his emotions on the event, McGregor stated, “I absolutely had no idea what it would feel like, or what it would mean, but it is meaning a great deal, and it feels very, very nice and I feel very touched by the whole thing.” He added that being close to his late friend Carrie Fisher on the Walk of Fame was significant to him.

In addition to his role in Star Wars, McGregor’s illustrious career includes performances in films such as Trainspotting, Fargo, Salmon Fishing In The Yemen, and Moulin Rouge!. McGregor’s achievements have also been recognized with prestigious awards, including an Emmy Award and a Golden Globe, and he was appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 2013 for his contributions to drama and charity.