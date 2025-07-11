EWC 2025 Valorant Playoff Bracket Set with Key Team Matchups

Undated, July 4, 2025 – The playoff bracket for the EWC 2025 Valorant tournament is now finalized, featuring all four EMEA teams after their progression from the group stage. Fnatic, Team Heretics, BBL Esports, and Karmine Corp each secured their spots in the playoffs, with Heretics and Karmine Corp advancing following their 1-1 group stage matches.

This week’s international competitions offered a much-needed boost for the EMEA region, although Fnatic is set to face Karmine Corp while BBL takes on Heretics in a quarter-final clash on opposite sides of the bracket.

The EWC format equally distributes teams from the EMEA, Americas, China, and Pacific regions across groups. EMEA performed particularly well, producing two group winners and two runners-up. In contrast, teams from China faced elimination at the group stage, notably EDward Gaming, last year’s Valorant Champions winners, who bowed out in their final group match.

On the other hand, Paper Rex, the Toronto Masters champions, and Pacific representatives Gen.G emerged as strong contenders after Gen.G bounced back from a defeat to Fnatic to overpower EDward Gaming 13-8, 13-4.

The North American teams had mixed results, with G2 eliminated in the absence of their star player Nathan ‘Leaf’ Orf. However, NRG and Sentinels showed their strength, with NRG winning their group and Sentinels rebounding from a day one defeat against BBL to qualify after securing a win over DRX.

Despite EMEA’s success in moving four teams to the playoffs, the competitive balance among regions seems evident in this tournament. The top four of the Toronto Masters included teams from each area, namely Fnatic, Paper Rex, Wolves, and G2. While EMEA teams might not face the in-form Wolves or G2, they must contend with Gen.G, who previously sent Fnatic to the lower bracket, and Paper Rex, who eliminated Heretics.

The outcome of these matches raises the question: could EWC Valorant mark EMEA’s first international victory since the Masters Tokyo 2023? Fans eagerly await the next thrilling matchups in this premier event.