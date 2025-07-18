Examining Why Good News Is Hard to Find Today

OTTAWA, Canada — Peter Mansbridge, a well-known Canadian journalist, shared insights on the perception of news last week during his commentary segment, “The Buzz.” He addressed the common question he receives while traveling across Canada: why is there so much bad news and so little good news?

Mansbridge noted that many people feel daily journalism primarily focuses on negative stories. He explained that news tends to spotlight what has changed or what is different, which often includes troubling events. This week, he pointed out alarming incidents such as devastating floods in Texas and wildfires in northern Manitoba.

The current political landscape adds to the sense of negativity, especially with the threat of tariffs impacting Canadian jobs. Mansbridge referred to turmoil in international relations, mentioning issues in Ukraine, Russia, Israel, and Gaza as ongoing examples of distressing news.

Breaking from the negative trend, Mansbridge highlighted a positive development in Canadian sports, recalling his past assignments during the Olympics. He celebrated the achievements of Canadian athletes, particularly referencing Adam van Koeverden, who now serves as Canada’s Minister of State for Sport after his Olympic career.

Mansbridge also touched on the complexities of current Canadian politics, including recent reversals in economic policies and the criticisms faced by political leaders. He questioned whether political figures are receiving support from their parties amidst these struggles.

Throughout his segment, Mansbridge encouraged a shift in perspective, reminding audiences that good news does exist, even if it seems overshadowed by crisis reports. As he wrapped up, he acknowledged upcoming personal challenges with his health, including a delayed cataract surgery.

“The Buzz” follows the headlines every Saturday, providing insights into current affairs and encouraging Canadians to seek both the troubling and uplifting narratives in news.