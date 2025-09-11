Excitement Builds for the 76th Annual Emmy Awards This Weekend

LOS ANGELES, CA — The 76th Annual Emmy Awards are set to take place this Sunday, September 14, 2025. Fans are eager to see who will take home the coveted awards after a series of intense Creative Arts Emmys that occurred last weekend.

The Creative Arts Emmys provided a glimpse into potential winners, with shows like Seth Rogen’s The Studio leading with nine awards. HBO’s The Penguin followed closely with eight wins, while Apple TV+’s Severance secured six awards.

The Studio, a satirical take on Hollywood, is projected to be a strong contender in the Comedy category and is considered likely to upset Hacks, which has taken home the Comedy Emmy for the past two years. Seth Rogen stands out as a possible winner in writing, producing, directing, and acting for his role in the show.

Meanwhile, the drama category is shaping up to be competitive. Severance has garnered the most Creative Arts Emmys but other contenders such as The Pitt are gaining momentum, especially following their recognition from the Television Critics Association. Sean Hatosy is expected to shine for his guest performance in The White Lotus, although the show has thus far exceeded expectations with just one win.

This year’s Emmy nominations reflect a shifting taste within the Television Academy, especially as buzz grows around The Penguin, which surprisingly secured multiple awards despite recent criticisms regarding its relevance. The show, based on Matt Reeves’ The Batman, is among the favorites going into this weekend’s ceremony.

Noah Wyle’s performance in The Pitt has won over many fans, leading to speculations that he could see significant recognition on Emmy night. Awards discussions continue to heat up as opinions on who will win shift rapidly.

As anticipation builds, viewers can expect the award ceremony to be both exciting and unpredictable. Tune in Sunday night for coverage of all the winners as they are announced live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.