Sports
Excitement Builds as Boca Juniors Faces Atlético Tucumán in Copa Argentina
Santiago del Estero, Argentina — Boca Juniors and Atlético Tucumán kicked off their Copa Argentina match on July 23, 2025, at the Estadio Madre de Ciudades.
The match began with both teams trading fouls in midfield, preventing any substantial progress into each other’s territory. Until then, the penalty areas remained unexplored.
Before the game, excitement surged as Boca’s Frank Fabra made a return to the starting lineup. The decision came as coach Jorge Almirón opted for Fabra over Lautaro Blanco, who was nursing a muscle strain.
Marcos Rojo, another key player for Boca, expressed his eagerness to return to the field after a long absence since May. He shared his anticipation on Instagram shortly before the match, showcasing his warm-up gear and stating, “how much I miss it.”
As the players took to the field for warm-ups, the crowd in Santiago del Estero showed spirited support for the team. Leandro Paredes engaged with fans, raising his arms and soaking in the atmosphere.
In total, 22 players lined up to represent their teams in this critical Copa Argentina showdown. Boca Juniors aimed to dominate early and assert their presence in the knockout phase.
