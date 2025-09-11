Sports
Excitement Builds for Possible Subway World Series This Fall
NEW YORK, NY — This year marks 25 years since the last Subway World Series, where the New York Mets faced off against the New York Yankees. As of June 13, both teams look poised to create an exciting summer leading up to what fans hope will be another memorable fall.
The Yankees currently hold a record of 42-25 and maintain a 4.5 game lead in the American League East while battling the Detroit Tigers for the best record in the league. Meanwhile, the Mets lead Major League Baseball with a winning percentage of .652, ahead of the Philadelphia Phillies by 5.5 games. Both teams are on winning streaks, with the Yankees having won three consecutive games and the Mets enjoying a six-game winning streak.
In light of this promising season, a writer at a major sports outlet reached out to the Elias Sports Bureau to examine the possibility of both New York teams finishing the season with the best records in their respective leagues. Historically, they have not achieved this feat simultaneously.
Fans are eagerly watching as the summer unfolds, anticipating the possibility of a Subway World Series return. The atmosphere in New York is electric, and both teams are eager to seize their chance.
“It could be an incredible showdown,” said a long-time Mets fan. “Both teams are playing their best baseball in years.” They aren’t the only ones. Many New Yorkers are gearing up for what could be a thrilling clash on the baseball diamond.
