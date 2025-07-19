Excitement Builds for Washougal National Motocross Championship

WASHOUGAL, Wash. — The 2025 Fly Racing Washougal National is set to capture the attention of motocross fans as it unfolds today. Riders will compete fiercely in the eighth round of the Pro Motocross Championship, with the weather expected to be mild and ideal for racing.

This year, the spotlight shines on Haiden Deegan, who leads the 250 Class standings with 321 points. His closest rival, Jo Shimoda, has 276 points. Deegan aims to continue his winning streak, but Shimoda and other contenders like Michael Mosiman and Mikkel Haarup will be challenging him.

Local racer Levi Kitchen is also in the mix, currently holding third place in the standings with 214 points. “Winning at Washougal would mean a tremendous amount to him; it’s a big goal,” Kitchen’s mother, Sara Kitchen, stated.

Qualifying for the 250 Class has started with Garrett Marchbanks taking the fastest time of 2:14.412. He was followed closely by Dilan Schwartz at 2:15.080 and Seth Hammaker at 2:15.125. Deegan finished the session in sixth place, raising eyebrows as he has dominated the season thus far.

In the 450 Class, Jett Lawrence continues to maintain his impressive performance, holding a significant 51-point lead over his brother, Hunter. Lawrence’s best time in the qualifying session was a swift 2:10.869, reflecting his strong position as a top contender.

As teams gear up for the main motos, fans can expect an exhilarating atmosphere at the Washougal Motocross Park. “It’s widely considered our sport’s most beautiful venue,” noted MX Sports Pro Racing President Davey Combs. Fans are set to enjoy a thrilling day of competition, with racers vying for crucial points towards the championship.