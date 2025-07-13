Excitement Builds Before Wimbledon 2025 as Fans Queue Overnight

WIMBLEDON, England – Just before 9 p.m. on July 13, 2025, excitement fills the air as fans eagerly await the opening day of Wimbledon. A Wales flag flutters proudly on a red tent in a nearby park, signaling the start of ‘The Queue,’ a beloved tradition for tennis enthusiasts.

This flag belongs to Vicky and Nigel Broad, a couple from Neath, Wales, who have been in line since Friday lunchtime. After two nights of unofficial camping, they proudly display their No.1 queue card, which guarantees them prime seats on Centre Court for the tournament’s first day. Vicky, 65, reflects on the camaraderie of fellow queuers, noting the support from others as they congratulate her for being first in line.

Nigel, 66, shares fond memories of previous Wimbledon visits, recalling the days when the queue was less organized. He reminisces camping on the streets to see John McEnroe win the men’s singles title in 1981, stating, “For us, this is clearly the best sporting event.”

During the first ten days of the Championships, eager fans can secure tickets to the iconic Centre Court and other show courts through this unique queueing system. Vicky mentions that when they first arrived, just three tents occupied the park, but by Saturday, the number swelled to hundreds, showcasing the enduring excitement of Wimbledon.

The Broad couple is part of a WhatsApp group with fellow campers who share tips on managing their stay. Given the limited facilities at the park, securing showers and food has become crucial as they get ready for the tournament.

This year, the Wimbledon queue has embraced modernity, allowing fans to check in using a special app. Vicky expresses her love for Wimbledon, stating, “Every time you go in there, everything is as it should be. It’s beautiful, like you’re in a different universe.”

The queue also provides an escape from daily stresses. Linda Jacobs and Aleta Cole, friends from Houston, Texas, are third and fourth in line after arriving Friday. Jacobs describes her quick journey from the airport to the queue, emphasizing the welcoming atmosphere, saying, “This is the safest camping you could ever do because everybody’s so nice and welcoming.”

While there are strict rules governing the overnight line, including quiet hours and no late-night deliveries, the enthusiastic spirits remain high. Residents near the queue report various activities, including yoga sessions and impromptu tennis games.

As the tournament approaches its final Sunday, excitement swirls as fans await the men’s final matchup featuring Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz. Despite the rain and storms over the past weeks, campers remain undeterred, with dozens still setting up tents in anticipation.

Yet, pressure intensifies. Many are hoping to grab tickets to witness the finals, with fans anticipating a stressful experience in the hours leading to the matches. As one fan, Neal Mehta, highlights the tension, he states, “You make friends with people in the queue, but everyone’s out for themselves.” The competitive environment becomes tangible as fans prepare for the final day.

As the atmosphere fills with anticipation, the queue brings tennis fans together, creating a unique blend of rivalry and camaraderie. Vicky sums it up perfectly: “The fun part about the queue is who else you meet.”