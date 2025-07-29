Sports
Excitement Builds for WWE Raw and SummerSlam Events
DETROIT, Michigan — WWE‘s July 28 episode of Raw promises an action-packed night as the excitement builds for the SummerSlam event. The show will air live from Little Caesars Arena at 8 p.m. ET.
Last week’s episode featured notable performances, including Iyo Sky and Stephanie Vaquer putting on an impressive match. Sheamus emphasized the evening’s energy with a spectacular leap from the top rope, landing a decisive blow on Rusev and prompting him to ask the crowd, ‘Are you not entertained?’
Anticipation rises for the upcoming SummerSlam, where Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria will face off in a No Disqualification Match for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship. AJ Styles will also battle Dominik Mysterio for the Men’s Intercontinental Championship. Wrestling fans are eager to see how these matches play out.
In the previous episode, Sheamus retaliated against Rusev, showcasing strong physicality in their matchup. Despite a moment of concern when Sheamus slipped, he recovered and successfully executed a dive onto Rusev outside the ring. This match ended the rivalry at one win apiece.
In another surprising turn, the LWO, represented by Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro, achieved an unexpected victory over New Day and The Creeds, making them the #1 contenders for the Tag Team Championship. Their win adds to the chaos of the championship landscape.
Meanwhile, Becky Lynch delivered a heel promo critiquing Valkyria for her ambitions while overlooking her past as ‘Becky Two Belts.’ This interaction added further depth to their evolving rivalry.
The evening closed with notable storylines, including Paul Heyman attempting to recruit Roman Reigns to lead Seth Rollins‘ faction during Rollins’ injury. The segment stirred speculation for a potential clash between Reigns and Bron Breakker.
WWE continues to keep fans on edge as they look forward to the notable matches and story developments on Raw and at SummerSlam.
