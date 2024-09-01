Excitement Grows in Barry Island as ‘Gavin and Stacey’ Finale Filming Begins

Excitement is building in Barry Island as filming for the much-anticipated finale of the hit BBC comedy ‘Gavin and Stacey‘ is set to commence. The show, which last aired in December 2019 during a Christmas special, has drawn significant attention with local volunteers expressing enthusiasm for bringing Barry back into the spotlight.

On a recent Sunday, Ruth Jones, who co-created the series and plays the character Nessa, was spotted enjoying lunch at Marco's cafe on the seafront. This location is notable as it features prominently in the show, where Stacey, portrayed by Joanna Page, was employed. The café is also in proximity to the arcade where Jones’ character Nessa worked.

A group of volunteers from the 11th Barry Sea Scout Group, who were participating in a hike with their Beavers section, were fortunate enough to take a photograph with Jones. Nicola Thompson, the group scout leader, noted that it was delightful to see Barry being prominent for its connection to ‘Gavin and Stacey’, stating the show is often a topic of conversation among volunteers during camping events.

Welsh actor Rob Brydon, known for his role as Uncle Bryn, further stoked the excitement by sharing a selfie with Ruth Jones on Instagram, captioning it with the phrase, ‘Something’s occurring…’ which hinted at the return of the beloved characters.

‘Gavin and Stacey’ originally premiered in 2007 and chronicles the lives of Gavin, played by Mathew Horne, and Stacey, exploring the dynamics between their families and friends. The series, filmed primarily in and around Barry, has received accolades including two Bafta TV awards and continues to be cherished by fans.

Today, many look forward to seeing the outcome of the Christmas cliffhanger from the previous special, which left fans eagerly anticipating Smithy‘s response to Nessa’s proposal.