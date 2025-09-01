Exciting Announcements Unveiled at Destination D23 2025

ORLANDO, Fla. — The 2025 Destination D23 event is underway at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort, filled with exciting news and announcements for Disney fans from August 29 to 31.

Attendees can catch updates and special reveals that celebrate Disney’s vibrant history and future. Highlights include the upcoming documentary film, “Disneyland Handcrafted,” directed by Leslie Iwerks, set to stream this winter on Disney+ and YouTube.

Fans can also look forward to seeing Walt Disney himself represented in the updated “Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress” at Magic Kingdom, featuring new Audio-Animatronics technology.

Another major announcement includes a fresh paint design for Cinderella Castle, which will return to its original white and blue hues, enhancing the castle’s classic architecture.

For thrill-seekers, the TRON Lightcycle / Run attraction will feature a special overlay with vibrant red and orange lights starting September 15, coinciding with the release of the new film, “TRON: Ares” later this fall.

The event also teased the introduction of eight novelty items headed to Disney parks and cruise ships, including collectible popcorn buckets and sippers, delighting guests eager for unique Disney merchandise.

Disney is also planning a new villains-themed land at Magic Kingdom called “Conjured Architecture,” which draws inspiration from Art Nouveau and features classic Disney Villains.

In a panel on Disney entertainment, key announcements included a new entertainment program, “Uninvited! A Villains Takeover Party,” scheduled to debut at Hong Kong Disneyland in September 2025.

As Disney continues to innovate, attendees are reminded to follow the latest news via the Disney Parks Blog to stay updated on all developments.