Exciting College Football Matchups Coming in Week 2

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Week 2 of the college football season is upon us, highlighted by a limited selection of ranked matchups. The marquee contest this weekend features No. 15 Michigan visiting No. 18 Oklahoma on Saturday night.

While the top-ranked teams brace for their next challenges, 24 of the nation’s top 25 teams will be in action across a packed 83-game slate. Kicking off the excitement, the Louisville Cardinals will host the James Madison Dukes on Friday at 7 p.m. ET at the L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium.

This season, Louisville has showcased a potent attack, currently ranking 14th in total offense with an impressive average of 542 yards per game, while their defense is also performing well, allowing just 150 yards per game, placing them 11th in the nation.

James Madison enters the matchup also strong, boasting a defense that ranks 38th nationally by allowing only 10 points per game, bolstered by an offense that excels, averaging 45 points.

Both teams are riding high after successful Week 1 performances, setting the stage for what promises to be an electrifying game on Friday night. The matchup will be available to viewers on ESPN2.

As teams head into Saturday, a host of intriguing matchups are scheduled. Notable teams like No. 7 Texas, No. 2 Penn State, and No. 4 Georgia will all attempt to uphold their rankings while facing formidable opponents from various conferences.

Fans can mark their calendars for these exciting games and tune in to support their favorite teams as the college football season heats up.