Exciting Day 4 at 2025 U.S. Open: Seeds Advance

New York, USA — The second round of the 2025 U.S. Open is underway at Flushing Meadows, showcasing thrilling tennis action and strong performances from American players. Top seeds Jessica Pegula (4), Taylor Fritz (4), Emma Navarro (10), and Frances Tiafoe (17) all secured spots in the third round.

In the afternoon session on Arthur Ashe Stadium, Novak Djokovic (7) overcame a shaky start to defeat American Zachary Svajda in four sets. Djokovic reflected on his performance, saying, “I’m just trying to be locked in. Today was a little bit of a struggle to find that rhythm.”

The evening lineup features world number one Aryna Sabalenka and second seed Carlos Alcaraz in action, while Ben Shelton (6) is set to play last on Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Frances Tiafoe praised his opponent, 21-year-old Martin Damm, after winning their four-set battle. Tiafoe remarked, “It’s a testament to him that we almost went to five sets. He’s going to be a nightmare for players in the future.”

Another highlight was Taylor Townsend‘s impressive match against 25th seed Jelena Ostapenko. Townsend secured her third-round place with a dominant 7-5, 6-1 victory, shouting with joy as Ostapenko’s forehand went long. The pair exchanged words at the net, but Townsend rallied the crowd by asking them to boo Ostapenko.

Cameron Norrie also advanced, defeating Francisco Comesana in a nail-biting four-set match. Norrie’s victory came after a tense tiebreak in the fourth set, further igniting enthusiasm among his UK supporters present at the venue.

As the matches continue, the excitement at Flushing Meadows grows. Fans are eager to see how these promising players will perform in the upcoming rounds.