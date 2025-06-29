Sports
Exciting Diego Lopes vs. Jean Silva Main Event Set for Noche UFC
San Antonio, Texas — UFC CEO Dana White announced on Tuesday that Brazilian fighters Diego Lopes and Jean Silva will headline Noche UFC on September 13 at the Frost Bank Center. This event celebrates Mexican Independence Day and promises an exciting matchup in the featherweight division.
Lopes, 30, comes into this fight with a professional record of 27 wins and 7 losses. He recently fought Alexander Volkanovski for the vacant featherweight title at UFC 314, where he lost by unanimous decision. This defeat ended Lopes’ five-fight winning streak, during which he defeated notable opponents like Brian Ortega and Dan Ige.
Silva, 28, holds an impressive record of 16 wins and 2 losses and currently boasts a 13-fight winning streak. His last loss occurred back in April 2018 in Brazil’s regional circuit. Recently, Silva showcased his skills with a submission victory over contender Bryce Mitchell.
Both fighters are well-ranked, with Lopes sitting at No. 2 and Silva at No. 11 in the featherweight division. This fight marks Silva’s first time in a main event and a five-round contest in the UFC.
White expressed excitement about the event, stating that Noche UFC will not overlap with a heavyweight boxing match between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford happening the same night. “If you can get people to stay home on a Saturday night, you put on two great fights on the same night,” White said.
Fans will have a chance to watch Lopes face off against Silva before switching to the boxing match later that evening. With the stakes high for both fighters, the event is shaping up to be memorable.
