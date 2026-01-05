Exciting Events Ignite Baton Rouge’s January 2026 Calendar

Baton Rouge, Louisiana — The Krewe of D’ville kicks off Mardi Gras celebrations with a parade in Ascension Parish, marking a festive start to Carnival season. This early event sets the tone for a month full of activities throughout the region.

On January 14, participants can try their luck at blackjack and roulette during General Informatics’ 2026 Casino Night Fundraiser at the Baton Rouge Marriott. Proceeds from this event will benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Louisiana, providing essential support to local youth.

Art lovers will enjoy the Full Moon Market in Plaquemine, where local artists and crafters will showcase their work. This after-dark artisan market promises a variety of handmade goods from talented local makers.

Music enthusiasts can catch the Black Jacket Symphony performing Pink Floyd’s iconic album “The Dark Side of the Moon” at the River Center Theatre on January 20. The symphony is renowned for recreating classic rock with a full band and impressive visuals.

The Manship Theatre will host the Baton Rouge Jewish Film Festival this January, celebrating the rich diversity of the Jewish experience through a variety of films. The festival has been inspiring audiences since its inception in 2007.

New Roads will welcome “The Walrus: A New Orleans Beatles Experience,” transporting attendees back to the height of Beatlemania. Guests are invited to relax and enjoy the music of the Fab Four.

Sports fans can mark their calendars for the 15th annual Louisiana Marathon on January 13. Participants have the option to compete in various races including a quarter marathon, half marathon, 5K, or even a kids’ marathon, with local support and festivities enhancing the experience.

The Walls Project‘s annual MLK Fest on January 16 encourages community members to volunteer for neighborhood revitalization projects such as mural painting and garden restoration. The weekend will culminate in a block party and resource fair.

Additionally, on January 26, the LSU Ag Center and Baton Rouge Green invite everyone to their Arbor Day celebration. Attendees can participate in tree planting festivities and enjoy food trucks, with native trees available on a first-come, first-served basis.

For those attending the Baton Rouge Gallery’s Surreal Salon Soiree, a night filled with surreal art and musical entertainment, dressing creatively is encouraged, adding flair to this unique local event. The Soiree aims to engage with the community creatively and artistically.