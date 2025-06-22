Exciting Events in New York City for June 2025

New York, NY — This June, New York City offers an exciting lineup of events for locals and visitors alike. Highlights include Juneteenth celebrations, summer solstice festivities, a fireworks show at Coney Island, and the New York Indian Film Festival.

Festivities kick off with a pop-up Midsummer event at Rockefeller Park on June 20, organized by the Battery Park City Authority and the Consulate General of Sweden. From 5 PM to 9 PM, attendees can create floral wreaths, dance, and enjoy Swedish delicacies, marking the longest day of the year.

Coney Island will host free fireworks every Friday night all summer, starting June 20, culminating in a show at approximately 9:45 PM near West 12th Street. The event promises a spectacular backdrop for families and friends to enjoy the shore while feasting on hot dogs.

The New York Indian Film Festival, returning from June 20 to 22, will showcase 22 feature-length films celebrating independent cinema from the global Indian community. Notable screenings include the East Coast premiere of Berlinale winner The Fable and Little Thomas, a coming-of-age film set in Goa.

Viola’s Room, an immersive theatrical experience directed by Felix Barrett, launches on June 17 at the Shed. Narrated by actress Helena Bonham Carter, the production reimagines a gothic story for a modern audience and runs for 18 weeks.

Additionally, the Queer in Nature art exhibition at the Arsenal Gallery in Central Park features works from 15 artists through August 22, with pieces illuminating the connection of queerness with the natural world.

Overall, this June in NYC is packed with events that cater to diverse interests, from the culinary arts to cinema and visual arts.