Exciting January Events Rev Up Baltimore for 2026

Baltimore, MD — As the New Year approaches, Baltimore is set to host a vibrant lineup of events throughout January 2026. From theater performances to community runs, there’s something for everyone looking to kick off the year with fun activities.

The month starts with various performances, including “Deceived,” running through January 4 at Everyman Theatre. This play, adapted from the 1944 film “Gaslight,” explores a woman’s struggle with her sanity as she confronts troubling visions.

Also at Toby’s Dinner Theatre, the musical “Elf” invites audiences into the magical world of Buddy, a young man raised in the North Pole. This heartwarming tale continues until January 4 as Buddy seeks his father in New York City.

For music lovers, Baltimore Center Stage features holiday tunes with a Motown flair, while families can visit the Train Garden at The Shops at Kenilworth until January 4.

On January 1, locals can start the New Year with a bang at the Resolution Run 5K in Patterson Park. This community event offers a chance to connect with fellow residents while enjoying fresh air and exercise.

Shifting to the arts, the Hippodrome Theatre hosts “Wicked” from January 1 to 11. This beloved musical tells the story of the witches from “The Wizard of Oz,” delving into their complex relationship.

Music enthusiasts can look forward to performances by orchestras, including one celebrating FINAL FANTASY XVI at the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall on January 3. Additionally, a special lecture by Dr. Drew Leder on coping strategies will take place on January 6.

The month also features various workshops, including a piping workshop on January 8 at the Baltimore Museum of Art, and an exploration of the science of snow by a University of Maryland professor on January 14.

For those interested in history, the Walters Art Museum will present a tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. on January 17, featuring performances and discussions reflecting on civil rights.

In terms of unique events, the American Visionary Art Museum will host a “Dare to Dream Day” on January 19, offering art-making, music, and more to honor Dr. King’s legacy.

For all ages, the month promises a rich blend of entertainment, education, and community engagement, ensuring January 2026 will be a memorable month for residents and visitors alike.