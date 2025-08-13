Exciting Free Agents to Watch in MLB as Season Approaches Playoffs

NEW YORK, USA

As the trade deadline passed, Major League Baseball (MLB) teams are gearing up for the final months of the regular season and the postseason race. Currently, attention is shifting to potential free agents for the off-season. Teams out of contention are particularly focusing on which players might boost their lineup next year.

Teams are eyeing potential star players hitting the market. For instance, Milwaukee Brewers‘ starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff is expected to decline his $20 million mutual option and enter free agency. Since returning in July, Woodruff has a remarkable 2.29 ERA over six starts, showcasing his readiness for a top contract.

Michael Conforto of the Los Angeles Dodgers signed a one-year deal hoping to replicate success from contracts like Teoscar Hernández’s, but has struggled with a .190 batting average this year. Meanwhile, Kyle Schwarber, having an excellent season with 50 home runs, has emerged as a coveted bat for the upcoming free agency.

Houston Astros‘ Kyle Tucker is another key name, potentially the top free agent this cycle. With an impressive .271/.384/.469 batting line, he has solidified his place as a likely target for teams in need of offensive firepower. Shortstop Bo Bichette has also rallied back from last season’s struggles, helping the Toronto Blue Jays lead the American League.

Other players to watch include Gleyber Torres, Eugenio Suárez, and Alex Bregman, each displaying strong seasons. Torres has re-established himself with a .300 batting average while Suárez is on track for over 40 home runs this season.

Pitchers like Framber Valdez and Michael King are also positioning themselves for significant contracts based on strong performances. Valdez has been consistent with a 2.97 ERA, while King is looking to regain form after injuries.

As teams vie for playoff spots and prepare for the off-season, these free-agent candidates will be crucial in shaping the future of MLB. Their performances in the coming weeks will determine their market value and future contracts.