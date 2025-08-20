Sports
Exciting Little League World Series Games Lead to MLB Classic
WILLIAMSPORT, Pennsylvania — The 2025 Little League Baseball World Series witnessed thrilling matchups on Sunday, culminating in the MLB Little League Classic featuring the Seattle Mariners against the New York Mets. This special event provided young players a chance to witness Major League talent in an extraordinary setting.
In the day’s action, four notable games took place in the double-elimination tournament, with key victories impacting the standings.
Washington’s Northwest Region edged out the New England Region, securing a 3-2 victory in a nail-biting contest. In a challenging first two innings, Washington took an early lead with Colton Audette‘s RBI single. Massachusetts responded with a two-RBI hit from Sam Trotta. However, Washington countered with an RBI from Cole Sehlin and the winning run came on a wild pitch. Sawyer Breed shined on the mound, allowing only two runs while striking out seven over five innings.
Continuing the exciting matches, the Canada Region achieved a dominant 12-0 victory over Australia. Pitcher Tyson Grimsrud-Ronse led the way with a no-hit performance dashed only by a late single. Canada’s offense exploded with a whopping eight runs in the fifth inning, aided by strong contributions from Arek Aubuchon and Davis Weibel. The win kept Canada’s championship hopes alive.
Hawai'i‘s West Region kept its tournament run alive with a convincing 9-1 win against Illinois. Bronson Fermahin initiated the scoring with a three-run homer in the first inning. With support from Evan Crawford and Kobe Lumford, Hawai’i maintained control as its pitchers restricted Illinois to just one run throughout the game.
In a dramatic finale, Mexico Region defeated Panama 2-1, securing victory with a walk-off hit by Xavier Nolasco after a stellar pitching performance by Gregorio Madrid. Despite Panama tying the game late, Nolasco’s hit sealed the match and advanced Mexico in the tournament.
As the tournament moves forward, excitement continues to build both on and off the field for the young athletes participating. With two championship games set for later, the stakes remain high in the Little League World Series.
