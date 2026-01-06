Exciting Matches Ahead at ATP 250 Hong Kong Open

HONG KONG, Jan. 5, 2026 — The ATP 250 Hong Kong Open kicks off with nine thrilling first-round matches, offering players critical ranking points and momentum for the season ahead. Among the matches, Lorenzo Sonego stands out as a player to watch.

In an intriguing matchup, two veterans, Marcos Giron and Laslo Djere, meet for the first time. Giron, who briefly reached the Top 50 in 2025, saw his ranking drop last season. Djere, on the other hand, made a strong return to the Top 100. Both players enjoy going to the net but will need to make the most of their opportunities to score crucial points. Giron’s experience on hard court may give him a slight advantage, leading to a prediction of Giron winning in three sets.

Another match features the American player Michael Mmoh against Chilean player Tomás Tabilo, also their first head-to-head encounter. Mmoh, currently ranked outside the Top 200, aims for a breakthrough season after qualifying with solid wins in Hong Kong. Tabilo, who had a tough 2025, also fought through qualifiers but may have the edge due to his experience. Tabilo is favored to win this exciting matchup, also predicted to go to a third set.

In a match up of powerful serves, Jan-Lennard Struff faces Botic van de Zandschulp, with Struff leading their head-to-head record 2-1. Despite a challenging 2025, Struff has two qualifying wins under his belt and is adjusting to Hong Kong’s fast courts, which may help him secure a victory. Predictions lean toward a Struff win in three sets.

Last but not least, Sonego, currently ranked No. 40, is set to play Rei Sakamoto, ranked No. 184. Sonego’s impressive run to the quarterfinals of the Australian Open in 2025 helped boost his ranking. He has a powerful game, particularly on hard courts, making him a favorite against Sakamoto, who lacks the aggressive approach to challenge Sonego effectively. Odds favor Sonego to win in straight sets.