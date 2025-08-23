Sports
Exciting Matches Ahead in Liga MX Apertura 2025’s Jornada 6
Ciudad de México / 22.08.2025 08:13:00
This weekend marks Jornada 6 of the Apertura 2025 Liga MX, starting Friday, August 22. The action kicks off with several enticing matches, particularly the appearance of Chivas against Tijuana.
As of now, Pachuca and Monterrey lead the tournament, both with 12 points, but Pachuca holds a better goal difference. Meanwhile, Cruz Azul and América remain undefeated, each sitting with 11 points. Defending champions Toluca trail in fifth place with 10 points.
The weekend’s matches will span three days. On Friday, three matches take place, beginning with Querétaro vs. San Luis and Juárez vs. Santos at 9:00 p.m. ET, followed by Tijuana vs. Chivas set for 11:00 p.m. ET. All these matches will be available on various networks including TUDN and FOX Deportes.
Saturday’s line-up includes games featuring León vs. Pachuca at 7:00 p.m. ET, and Cruz Azul vs. Toluca at 11:05 p.m. ET, both expected to draw significant attention from fans.
Sunday will conclude the jornada with enticing matchups, including Pumas facing Puebla at 7:00 p.m. ET and Atlas hosting América at 9:00 p.m. ET. The matchup between Atlas and América may see the debut of marquee signing Allan Saint-Maximin for the club.
Fans can catch all the action live via television and streaming services, with most games offering free trials for new viewers. This weekend not only promises thrilling action on the pitch but also crucial developments in the league’s standings as teams aim for the championship.
