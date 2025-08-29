Exciting Matches Ahead as US Open Enters Third Round

New York, NY — The US Open continues this Friday with thrilling matches featuring top players. Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka squares off against Leylah Fernandez, the Canadian who defeated her in the semifinals in 2021. Back then, Sabalenka was on track for her first major title until Fernandez halted her progress.

Since that defeat, Sabalenka has emerged as a major force in women’s tennis, securing three titles but still seeking to avenge her loss to Fernandez. “It’s a tough match for both of us, but I’m ready to fight for every point,” Sabalenka said in a recent interview.

On the men’s side, World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz faces Luciano Darderi from Italy. Alcaraz is a former champion and continues to impress fans with his skills. Novak Djokovic, chasing a record 25th Grand Slam title, also progressed, overcoming American Zachary Svajda in a challenging second-round match.

Emma Raducanu has regained some of her form that led her to victory in the 2021 US Open. She has breezed through her first two matches, losing only six games in total. Raducanu expressed excitement about her performance: “I feel confident and ready for my next challenge.”

As the tournament progresses, the US Open has also announced a record prize pool of $90 million this year, a significant increase from 2024. Both men’s and women’s singles champions will each receive $5 million, a jump of 39% from the previous year’s payout. The increase extends to all rounds, with first-round singles winners now earning $110,000.

The US Open will continue this weekend with the fourth round following the matches scheduled for today. Fans are eager to see who will advance to the semifinals and ultimately compete for the title.