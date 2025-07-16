Exciting Matches Set for Day 2 of ATP Los Cabos Open

LOS CABOS, Mexico — Day 2 of the ATP Los Cabos Open promises thrilling tennis with eight first-round matches scheduled. Among the standout players are Adrian Mannarino and Yunchaokete Bu, both aiming to advance in the tournament.

This tournament marks Mannarino’s return to Los Cabos after competing here last in 2018. The two-time quarterfinalist possesses a match record of 4-8 this season but has shown signs of improvement on grass recently. He faces James Duckworth, who has struggled this year as well. Despite their inconsistent performances, Mannarino has dominated their past encounters with a head-to-head record of 3-1 in his favor. Prediction has Mannarino winning in three sets.

Yunchaokete Bu, on the other hand, is searching for a much-needed victory having not won a Tour-level match since March. Currently on a nine-match losing streak, he is set to face ATP newcomer Alan Magadan, who impressed in qualifiers. Although Bu enters this match with high expectations due to his powerful style, the pressure is on him to snap his losing streak with a predicted win in straight sets.

Also competing today, #5 seed Daniel Altmaier takes on Mitchell Krueger. Altmaier, armed with solid experience, aims to solidify his decent season record against a lower-ranked Krueger, who has faced difficulty in Tour-level competitions. Many expect Altmaier to secure a win in three sets.

In other matches, Yibing Wu faces Tristan Schoolkate in a tight encounter, where each player seeks their first tour-level win of the season. Predictions favor Wu in three sets. Meanwhile, promising players Colton Smith and Nishesh Basavareddy will also be vying for crucial early-round victories.

The fierce competition continues in the stunning setting of Los Cabos, where local fans are expected to come out in full support. Matches throughout the day will determine who advances to the next round in this prestigious ATP event.