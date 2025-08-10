Sports
Exciting Matches Set for Liga Nacional’s Apertura 2025 Opening Weekend
Guatemala City, Guatemala — The Liga Nacional‘s Apertura 2025 kicks off its fourth matchday this weekend, bringing thrilling action to fans. The first three matches are set for Saturday, August 9, highlighted by the top clash between Deportivo Mixco and Xelajú MC.
Deportivo Mixco, currently leading the league, will face Xelajú MC at 3:00 PM at Estadio Santo Domingo de Guzmán. Mixco aims to extend its perfect record, having won all three of its opening matches. Xelajú, on the other hand, is looking to improve its position in the standings.
At 5:00 PM, Guastatoya will host Malacateco at Estadio David Cordón Hichos. Guastatoya has struggled to find a win, needing points after three games, while Malacateco is also seeking to recover from a poor start.
Closing the day, Antigua GFC will challenge Mictlán at 7:00 PM at Estadio Pensativo. Antigua, the reigning champions, are eager for a victory after losing to Achuapa. Mictlán comes into the match motivated after securing a draw against Xelajú MC.
The weekend’s lineup promises suspense, with teams competing for vital points. Additionally, Sunday will feature more competitive matches, including the highly anticipated classic of Guatemalan football.
