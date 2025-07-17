Exciting Matches Unfold on Day 2 of ATP Los Cabos Open

LOS CABOS, Mexico — Day 2 of the ATP Los Cabos Open features eight thrilling first-round matches, showcasing local talent alongside international stars. Among the highlights is the matchup between #5 seed Daniel Altmaier and American Mitchell Krueger.

22-year-old James McCabe will make his tournament debut against local favorite Luis Carlos Alvarez. McCabe secured his first Tour-level win earlier this season but has struggled since. Alvarez, a 20-year-old wild card, will also seek his first ATP win but faces a significant challenge against a higher-ranked opponent.

Colton Smith, having found success on tour this season, faces Govind Nanda, who is making his own Tour debut ranked outside the Top 400. Smith, who won a hard-court Challenger this year, is favored to clinch this match.

Australia’s Adam Walton seeks a fresh start after a tough grass season. He will battle against Mexico’s Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez, who reached the quarterfinals in Acapulco but benefitted from a walkover in one match.

In the day’s significant spotlight, Altmaier is looking to build on his solid 2025 season record. He has more experience at this level compared to Krueger. Having been primarily a Challenger-level player, Krueger faces a stern test against the German.

With predictions leaning toward Altmaier’s victory, all eyes are on him as he aims for deeper success in the tournament.