Exciting Matchups Ahead in Alabama High School Football Games September 12

Auburn, Alabama — On Friday, September 12, a total of 182 football games are scheduled across Alabama, including 20 that feature teams ranked in the top 25 statewide. Fans can follow the action live.

This weekend promises to be thrilling as high school football continues. Among the games, there are 17 in the 7A Class, 24 in 6A, 28 in 5A, 33 in 4A, 30 in 3A, 27 in 2A, and 29 in 1A.

The marquee matchup pits 15th-ranked Auburn against Enterprise at Duck Samford Stadium, kicking off at 7 p.m. CDT. Auburn (2-1) is coming off a close 17-10 victory over rival Opelika, while Enterprise (2-1) aims to recover from a 69-28 defeat against Dothan that led to their drop in the Power 25 rankings.

The game features a quarterback showdown: Auburn’s junior transfer Cason Myers, who is acclimating well after coming from Pike Road, and Enterprise’s senior Mason Burkhardt, a second-year starter striving to bounce back after last week’s defensive struggles.

Auburn won the last encounter, defeating Enterprise 53-22. Fans are excited about what promises to be an electrifying contest.