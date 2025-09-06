Exciting Matchups Await in Big 12 Conference Week 2 Showdowns

SALT LAKE CITY — College football fans are in for a treat this Saturday as the Big 12 Conference features a slew of exciting matchups in Week 2 of the 2025 season. The action kicks off with a variety of games across the Mountain Time Zone, offering both anticipated rivalries and intriguing matchup predictions.

The slate includes 15 games, all set for Saturday, September 6. Among the highlight matchups, No. 23 Texas Tech hopes to continue its winning streak after a decisive 60-point victory in its opener.

At 4:00 p.m. MT on ESPN+, No. 12 Utah will face Cal Poly, a weaker FCS opponent. Utah’s offensive performance in its opener, driven by quarterback Devon Dampier, suggests this could be a one-sided bout.

In another matchup at 5:00 p.m. MT on ESPN+, UCF takes on another struggling FCS team, aiming to recover after a shaky start against Jacksonville State. The Knights aim to secure an easy win against the Aggies.

The 8:00 p.m. MT matchup on ESPN+ showcases Arizona, who recently dominated Hawaii 40-6. They are now poised against Weber State, whose competitive edge raises questions about Arizona’s ability to maintain momentum.

As the games unfold, Colorado will encounter Delaware at 1:30 p.m. MT on Fox. Colorado needs a bounce back and will capitalize on facing a less experienced opponent.

Later at 5:00 p.m. MT, Kansas State, hoping to regain its footing, faces Army after a close call in their last game. Coach Chris Klieman will need to ensure his team comes out strong against a team that suffered a defeat against an FCS foe.

Houston and Rice will compete in a more serious rivalry game that airs at 5:00 p.m. MT on ESPN+. Houston looks to build on momentum after a shutout, while Rice hopes to assert itself after narrowly winning their last encounter.

Cincinnati will play Bowling Green at 5:30 p.m. MT, hoping to recover after a narrow loss to Nebraska. This game will be important for the Bearcats to establish their place early in the season.

In a notable game for fans, West Virginia will head to Peden Stadium to clash with Ohio’s Bobcats at 2:00 p.m. MT on ESPNU, bringing back fond memories of past encounters between the two schools.

Arizona State, defending its Big 12 title, will face an early test against Mississippi State at 5:30 p.m. MT on ESPN2. The Sun Devils aim to prove their readiness in a challenging matchup.

As the day progresses, attention shifts to the late-night clashes starting with BYU facing Stanford at 8:15 p.m. MT on ESPN. A victory for BYU could highlight their potential as a conference contender this season.

Overall, fans are encouraged to mark their calendars for a lineup of competitive games that set the stage for an exciting Big 12 season ahead.