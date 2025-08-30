Sports
Exciting Matchups Highlight Weekend of Ohio Prep Football
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The second weekend of the 2025 prep football season in Ohio brings some thrilling matchups, including tonight’s game between Cleveland Glenville and Powell Olentangy Liberty. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. ET.
Glenville opened its season last weekend with a narrow 33-27 win over Massillon in overtime. In contrast, Olentangy Liberty seeks its first win after falling 26-6 to a strong Lewis Center Olentangy team.
The game attracts significant attention, especially from colleges. One of the key prospects is linebacker CJ Johnson, who stands 6-foot-3 and weighs 225 pounds. He has received offers from nearly two dozen colleges, including Ohio State, Alabama, and Texas A&M. Johnson, who visited Ohio State among other schools, announced his commitment to the Buckeyes on June 19.
Another noteworthy player is 6-foot-4, 360-pound defensive tackle Tywone Perez, who also has Ohio State on his recruitment list. Perez is a 3-star prospect and has a number of offers in addition to Ohio State.
As the Buckeyes continue to build their recruiting class, they remain interested in Glenville’s rising talents, including potential 2027 prospects. The Glenville program has a history of sending players to Ohio State, further emphasizing the importance of this game.
For those wanting to follow the action, updates will be available throughout the game via Bucknuts on Twitter.
