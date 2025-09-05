Exciting Matchups Highlight College Football’s Week 2 Schedule

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana — College football enters its second week with a mix of intriguing matchups ahead of another action-packed Saturday. While only one game features ranked teams, several programs are looking to prove themselves, leading to key contests this weekend.

No. 11 Illinois will take on Duke at noon on ESPN. The Fighting Illini are aiming to cement their status in the College Football Playoff race with a strong showing. Quarterback Tommy DeVito, who had an impressive season opener, will lead Illinois against a Duke team eager to establish its competitiveness in the ACC.

The rivalry game between No. 16 Iowa State and Iowa kicks off at noon on Fox. Both teams are well-matched, with five of the last six encounters decided by a single possession. Iowa State seeks continues recent success after breaking its losing streak against Iowa last season.

At 3:30 p.m., CBS will air a non-conference duel between No. 6 Oregon and Oklahoma State. The Ducks, under coach Dan Lanning, look to maintain their momentum while trying to capitalize on Oklahoma State’s recent struggles.

Adding excitement to the slate is the Border Showdown, featuring Kansas against Missouri at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2. This matchup marks the return of a historic rivalry, last played in 2011, and is expected to draw considerable attention as both teams look to make a statement this season.

The only ranked matchup of the day is a prime-time contest between No. 15 Michigan and No. 18 Oklahoma, set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. on ABC. Following disappointing seasons in 2024, both teams hope to regain their footing as they face each other.

As Week 2 unfolds, fans can expect plenty of entertainment as critical games elevate the season’s narrative.