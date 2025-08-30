Exciting Matchups in Jornada 7 of Apertura 2025

México City, Mexico – The highly anticipated Jornada 7 of the Apertura 2025 will kick off on Friday, August 29, featuring several crucial matchups as teams vie for top positions in the league. This week’s highlights include a showdown between Chivas de Guadalajara and Cruz Azul, both looking to secure vital wins.

Cruz Azul currently sits in third place and remains undefeated after four wins and two draws. The team aims to continue its excellent form against Chivas, who have struggled this season, managing only one victory in their last six matches.

The action begins with three matches on Friday evening, with Chivas facing Cruz Azul at the Estadio Akron. This encounter is scheduled for 7:00 PM CST and will be broadcast live on channels such as TUDN and FOX Deportes in both Mexico and the United States.

On Saturday, August 30, fans can look forward to more exciting games, including matches involving Monterrey and América, with América seeking to maintain their lead at the top of the table. Meanwhile, Tigres will visit Santos in a fight for points as they aim to keep their current form intact.

Chivas enter this matchday facing a challenging lineup due to multiple player absences. Key players like Raúl Rangel and Diego Campillo have been called up to the national team, leaving Chivas needing to adapt quickly.

Cruz Azul’s roster includes players such as Kevin Mier and Gabriel Fernández, who will be instrumental in maintaining their strong position in the league. The recent encounters between these teams have been tightly contested, with Chivas and Cruz Azul both having strong motivations to secure points this weekend.

As the weekend approaches, the excitement builds for fans and teams alike ahead of Jornada 7 in the Apertura 2025.