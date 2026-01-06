Exciting Matchups Set for WTA Brisbane International

Brisbane, Australia — The WTA Tour kicks off 2026 with the Brisbane International, featuring high-profile matches leading up to the Australian Open. Play begins this Sunday, and Day 3 is expected to be filled with thrilling tennis, including appearances from top-ranked players.

Among the standout matches, American Sofia Kenin faces Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova. The two players have an even head-to-head record at 1-1, with Kenin winning their last encounter in Tokyo last year. While Kenin has seen higher career peaks, Alexandrova is currently riding high after reaching No. 10 in the world. Fans predict a close competition, but many lean toward Alexandrova to advance.

“I think I can pull it off this time,” Alexandrova said, hinting at her confidence going into the match.

Another intriguing matchup features Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko against Romania’s Sorana Cirstea. With a 4-2 advantage in their head-to-head, Ostapenko is known for her powerful game, but Cirstea’s consistency may tip the scales in her favor.

“It’s all about which Ostapenko shows up,” Cirstea commented, acknowledging the unpredictability of her opponent.

Elena Rybakina enters the tournament on a high note after winning the WTA Finals. Rybakina faces China’s Zhang Shuai, who will try to capitalize on her momentum as she pursues her first Grand Slam title. The two players have met three times, with Rybakina leading 2-1. Many expect her powerful baseline game to prove too much for Zhang.

“I’m feeling confident, and I believe I can go far in this tournament,” Rybakina stated.

The Brisbane International showcases a loaded draw, hosting seven of the top 10 players in the world, including defending champion Aryna Sabalenka. Sabalenka boasts a 13-1 record in Brisbane and aims to secure her third title here.

“I always enjoy coming here,” Sabalenka said. “I always show my best tennis here.” With thrilling matches ahead, both players and fans are gearing up for an exciting week.