Entertainment
Exciting Movies and Shows Coming to Netflix This August
LOS GATOS, California – Netflix is set to release a lineup of exciting movies and shows this August, promising entertainment for viewers of all ages. Starting on Aug. 1, the streaming platform will make classic films and new series available to its subscribers.
Among the notable titles debuting on Netflix, the original Anaconda, featuring Jon Voight and Ice Cube, will be included. This thriller follows a documentary crew’s perilous journey on the Amazon River as they encounter a snake hunter searching for a giant snake and indigenous tribes.
The beloved 1990s teen classic, Clueless, directed by Amy Heckerling and starring Alicia Silverstone, will also become available. This romantic comedy gives viewers a humorous look at high school life in Beverly Hills.
For families, Netflix will present Despicable Me, bringing joy with Steve Carell as Gru, along with its sequel, Despicable Me 2. Fans of classic comedies won’t want to miss Groundhog Day, where Bill Murray portrays a weatherman stuck in a time loop in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania.
As part of the greatly anticipated Fast franchise, Netflix will showcase multiple films including The Fast and the Furious, 2 Fast 2 Furious, and others, allowing fans to binge on high-speed action.
Wrapping up the month, on Aug. 28, The Thursday Murder Club will premiere, starring Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, and David Tennant as a group of retirees solving a mystery.
Viewers are encouraged to catch these films and shows, as several classics will leave Netflix at the end of the month, including The Birds and The Breakfast Club.
