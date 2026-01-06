Exciting New Books to Read in 2026

NEW YORK, NY – As the New Year approaches, book lovers are gearing up for an exciting reading season in 2026. With a variety of genres including fiction, nonfiction, romance, fantasy, and mystery, there is something for everyone on this year’s reading list.

One anticipated debut novel is from Jennette McCurdy, best known for her role in “iCarly.” Her new book dives into complex themes as it follows 17-year-old Waldo navigating a relationship with her teacher. This work, filled with McCurdy’s dark humor, explores deeper issues such as consumerism, desire, and insecurity.

Another noteworthy release is from a popular author of “Beautiful Ugly.” This book tells the story of Eden, an artist who returns home only to find her life turned upside down when a woman claiming to be her husband’s spouse answers the door. The intertwining lives of both characters unveil secrets and truths in a society captivated by wealth.

For a chilling tale, readers can look forward to a horror novel that connects two individuals across time. Present-day Lee Turner flees to Japan after a life-altering incident, while a young samurai named Sen experiences her own struggles 140 years earlier.

In nonfiction, a new book examines the concept of motherhood, tackling the stereotypes surrounding “bad mothers.” Author Dickson presents a blend of humor and sobering realities that resonate with modern-day challenges of being a parent.

Literary thrillers also find their place in 2026, including a gripping tale of three women whose lives become interconnected after a murder. On Whidbey Island, Birdie seeks refuge from her troubled past, while former reality star Linzie shares her experiences of abuse at the hands of the same man who murdered her assailant.

Additionally, a true-crime book investigates the mysterious death of 19-year-old Zac Brettler, who lived in the shadows of a wealthy lifestyle. The author delves into the dark underbelly of his life and the impact on the family left behind.

For those nostalgic for the ’90s, a novel about a fictional boy band cruise invites readers to relive the era. Newly divorced Annie finds herself in unfamiliar territory, reigniting her youthful passions.

These titles and more are set to enhance readers’ experiences in 2026, offering escapes back into the worlds crafted by their authors.