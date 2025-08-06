Exciting New Movies on Streaming This August

NEW YORK, NY — Streaming giant HBO Max has revived its brand, discarding the “HBO” title but keeping the essence of entertainment alive. Starting August 1, several exciting new movies and series will be available for viewers to enjoy.

Among the highlights is “Alien: Covenant,” directed by Ridley Scott. The film is a sequel and prequel to the iconic “Alien” series, featuring a crew of colonists on a mission to colonize a remote planet. Unexpectedly, they respond to a distress call which leads them to a dangerous revelation. Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston, and Demián Bichir star in this thrilling adventure.

Another anticipated release is “The Peanut Butter Falcon,” which follows Zak, a young man with Down syndrome who escapes from an assisted living facility to pursue his dream of becoming a professional wrestler. The film, directed by Tyler Nilson and Michael Schwartz, features Shia LaBeouf and Dakota Johnson alongside breakthrough actor Zack Gottsagen. Its charm and heartfelt narrative have earned it high praise from audiences.

Please mark your calendars for “You Hurt My Feelings,” a comedy-drama directed by Nicole Holofcener. Starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus, the film explores the impact of a husband’s candid opinion on his wife’s writing career. As the film unfolds, viewers witness how honesty and artistic expression collide.

Also premiering on August 1 is “Freaky Tales,” an anthology film set in 1987 Oakland, California, exploring themes of revenge and punk rock against a backdrop of interconnected stories. Directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, the film features an ensemble cast including Pascal and Ben Mendelsohn.

Additionally, the beloved movie “Gremlins 2: The New Batch” will be available for streaming, showcasing the chaos that ensues when Gizmo, the mogwai, comes under the control of a group of eccentric scientists.

From thrilling blockbusters to heartwarming tales, August is gearing up to be an exciting month for movie fans. Keep an eye on these titles as they become available for streaming.