Exciting New Netflix Releases to Kick Off January 2026

LOS GATOS, California — As the new year begins, Netflix unveils an exciting lineup of films and series to entertain viewers throughout January 2026. The platform promises a diverse range of content, from thrilling crime dramas to heartfelt comedies.

Among the standout offerings is the crime thriller featuring Matt Damon and Ben Affleck as Lieutenant Dane Dumars and Detective Sergeant J.D. Byrne. The duo stumbles upon a hidden cache of $24 million in a Miami safehouse, setting the stage for a gripping narrative filled with unexpected twists.

Fans can also look forward to a new season of the beloved series “Bridgerton,” focusing on the character Benedict played by Luke Thompson. The romantic saga will explore family dynamics and love in extravagant settings.

Another highlight is the heartfelt documentary featuring acclaimed free solo climber Alex Honnold, who attempts to conquer Taipei 101, one of the world’s tallest buildings. This thrilling escapade showcases his exceptional skills and determination.

Comedic delights await viewers with the arrival of Bert Kreischer‘s new series, where he portrays a relatable father navigating life in a prestigious new school. In another touching comedy, two best friends, Alex and Poppy, embark on their annual summer getaway, leading to introspection and potential romance.

The month also features gripping stories of resilience, including a drama based on Solomon Northup‘s autobiography, depicting his harrowing journey from freedom to slavery. Additionally, audiences will see a unique take on a crime story with two crooks mistakenly abducting a pizza delivery driver to assist in a bank heist.

January promises to be a thrilling month for Netflix subscribers with engaging new content to explore from the comfort of their homes.