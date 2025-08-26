Exciting New Streaming Releases for the Weekend of August 25-26, 2025

LOS ANGELES, CA — This weekend features an array of exciting new shows and movies to stream, perfect for relaxing after a busy week. With genres ranging from crime dramas to comedies, there’s something for everyone.

Apple TV+ has raised its subscription price from $9.99 to $12.99, but it remains an appealing option for fans of quality programming. The monthly fee for Apple One, which bundles Apple Music and other services, is now $19.99.

Among cancellations, ‘Dexter: Original Sin‘ was unexpectedly dropped despite an earlier renewal, disappointing fans of the series.

On a more positive note, Zach Cregger‘s film ‘Weapons‘ has grossed over $100 million at the domestic box office within just two weeks, reaffirming its status as a summer hit. The film’s global earnings now stand at $172.6 million, a bright spot in original horror this year.

Streaming platforms are packed with new content this weekend. Notable releases include the second season of ‘Peacemaker‘ on HBO Max, starring John Cena as the irreverent anti-hero. Fans can look forward to James Gunn’s clever writing that continues the character’s story.

‘Hostage,’ a political thriller on Netflix featuring Julie Delpy and Suranne Jones, revolves around the kidnapping of a British Prime Minister’s husband amidst rising tensions between France and the UK.

Hulu’s ‘Eanie Meanie’ stars Samara Weaving, who returns to her life of crime as a former getaway driver. This action-packed film blends comedy and thrills in a way that promises to entertain.

Another significant release this weekend is the documentary ‘The Truth About Jussie Smollett?’ which explores the controversial events surrounding Smollett’s claims of a hate crime, providing new insights from various perspectives.

For viewers interested in horror, families can check out ‘Zombie Zoo,’ where a meteor causes zoo animals to become zombies, leading to a comedic adventure to save them. This kids’ horror flick is an innovative take on the genre.

Be sure to catch several episodes of ‘Chief of War,’ Jason Momoa‘s gripping take on the historical events in Hawaii about its colonial history. As the show continues to evolve, it has become a weekend must-watch.

As always, new shows and films are continuously populating streaming services, and these fresh picks offer a way to unwind with quality entertainment this weekend.