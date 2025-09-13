Exciting New Video Games Set to Release This Fall

(New York, NY) – As the fall gaming season approaches, several highly anticipated video games are set to launch, promising to attract players with diverse themes and engaging mechanics. Vulture’s writers have highlighted a selection of titles that gamers can look forward to this autumn.

Launching on September 12, Gearbox Software is introducing a new entry in its looter-shooter franchise, hoping to move past the disappointment of a previous film adaptation by Eli Roth. Founder Randy Pitchford has indicated this release will deliver a fresh take on the franchise.

On September 25, Konami is reviving its classic horror series with “Silent Hill f.” This new installment marks the franchise’s first game set in Japan, taking place in the fictional town of Ebisugaoka during the 1960s. It promises a gameplay style that is more combat-oriented than fans have previously seen.

October 2 brings the much-anticipated “Ghost of Yōtei,” a sequel to the acclaimed “Ghost of Tsushima.” This game shifts the narrative focus from the island of Tsushima to the mountainous regions of Japan, maintaining its homage to samurai cinema and introducing a black-and-white “Kurosawa Mode.” A film adaptation of the game is also reportedly in the works.

“Pokémon Legends: Z-A” will be released on October 16, taking players to the Paris-inspired Lumiose City in a storyline that explores future urban redevelopment. Unlike its predecessor, this entry abandons traditional turn-based fighting for fast-paced, real-time battles.

October 24 sees the return of the cult classic “Katamari.” This new release, titled “Once Upon a Katamari,” invites players back into its quirky world, where the King of All Cosmos tasks his son with rolling up objects into a growing ball. It features a four-player competitive mode for added fun.

The following day, October 29, Obsidian Entertainment’s sequel will continue to deliver intriguing narratives within a space-faring adventure. The game explores an alternate future where monopolies remain intact, affecting the current landscape of megacorporations.

On November 5, players can experience “Cairn,” a unique survival climber featuring the character Aava. Players control Aava’s limbs individually as she attempts to ascend a daunting peak, navigating the physical challenges of rock climbing without traditional player interfaces.

With significant titles like “Metroid Prime 4: Beyond” set to be released in the near future, fans of the Nintendo Switch are eagerly anticipating more details soon. Initial teasers hint at a new forest setting and new powers for protagonist Samus.

Lastly, for those nostalgic for classic skateboarding games, a new title published by Devolver Digital features a demon who strikes a deal with the Devil. Players will embark on a journey to skate to the moon and reclaim their soul, promising a wild experience centered around heavy metal aesthetics.