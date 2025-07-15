Exciting News: Slow Horses Renewed for a Seventh Series

London, England — Fans of the darkly comedic spy drama Slow Horses are in for a treat. Apple TV+ confirmed that a seventh series has been commissioned, set to start filming this autumn. The new season follows the upcoming fifth series, which launches on September 24.

Veteran actor Sir Gary Oldman stars as Jackson Lamb, the rough-and-ready spymaster at the heart of the series. The seventh season will feature another six episodes filled with the series’ signature mix of humor and suspense, as Lamb and his team of disgraced agents at Slough House confront a significant new threat.

Oldman’s portrayal has drawn critical acclaim, with many praising his ability to bring both humor and depth to the character. The plot for series 7 is based on Mick Herron’s eighth book, Bad Actors, which promises to deliver more sharp writing and exhilarating twists.

According to a brief synopsis, Lamb and his team will be racing against time to uncover a mole in the British government before they can wreak havoc. The investigation reveals a brewing scandal with far-reaching implications for the intelligence community.

Although Apple TV+ has not yet detailed the complete cast for series 7, Oldman is the only confirmed returnee. Fans are hopeful that key cast members from previous series will reprise their roles, adding to the ensemble that has made the show a success.

Critics have hailed Slow Horses as one of the best spy series on television, with its unique blend of British wit and thrilling action. The show has achieved remarkable ratings, including a Certified Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes.

With the fifth season set to debut soon, new viewers can also binge-watch the first four series on Apple TV+ while waiting for the seventh season’s release date to be announced.